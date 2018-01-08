Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Can’t Keep Up with Requests to Fix Sidewalks (Curbed)
- Weiner Makes the Case for His Controversial Housing Bill (Medium)
- State Legislation Would Eliminate Fossil Fuel Vehicles in CA by 2040 (Think Progress)
- Electric Trucks Could Disrupt the Industry, Save Billions (Environmental Defense Fund)
- LAT Editorial: Cut Red Tape. Build Housing for Homeless
- Long Beach Developer Worried About Creating Housing for “Five Generations” (LongBeachize)
- It’s Raining (LAT)
- Scientists Are Finding Out Where All That Methane Is Coming From (Daily News)
- Podcast: More Barriers to Cycling Than Lack of Bike Lanes (Strong Towns)
- Surge in Online Deliveries Is Crowding City Streets (BBC)
