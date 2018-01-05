Today’s Headlines

  • More on SB 827, New Housing Near Rail State Bill Already a Hot One (Urbanize)
  • Coalition 2 Preserve LA Lists “Road Diets” in “Worst of 2017”
  • In Op/Ed Praising Garcetti and Slamming DeBlasio, “Vision Zero” Not Mentioned (LAT)
  • High-Speed Rail Opponent Wants to Head House Transpo Committee (LAT)
  • Platkin: Is Purple Line Expansion More About Developers than Riders? (City Watch)
  • But At Least We’re Finding a Bunch of Dino Bones (Circa)
  • California Republicans Debate Who Should Be Governor Candidate (LAT)
  • The Doors Get an Intersection Named for The Bands’ Leads (Daily News)
  • It’s Going to Rain (LAT)

  • BC

    As far as I can tell, the ‘Doors intersection’ is even more a “LA celebrating nothing” story than usual. All they did is replace two old signs that say Morrison St and Densmore Ave with 2 new signs that say Morrison St and Densmore Ave. There is nothing else there.
    Amazing.