Today’s Headlines
- More on SB 827, New Housing Near Rail State Bill Already a Hot One (Urbanize)
- Coalition 2 Preserve LA Lists “Road Diets” in “Worst of 2017”
- In Op/Ed Praising Garcetti and Slamming DeBlasio, “Vision Zero” Not Mentioned (LAT)
- High-Speed Rail Opponent Wants to Head House Transpo Committee (LAT)
- Platkin: Is Purple Line Expansion More About Developers than Riders? (City Watch)
- But At Least We’re Finding a Bunch of Dino Bones (Circa)
- California Republicans Debate Who Should Be Governor Candidate (LAT)
- The Doors Get an Intersection Named for The Bands’ Leads (Daily News)
- It’s Going to Rain (LAT)
