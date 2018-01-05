Today’s Headlines

More on SB 827, New Housing Near Rail State Bill Already a Hot One (Urbanize)

Coalition 2 Preserve LA Lists “Road Diets” in “Worst of 2017”

In Op/Ed Praising Garcetti and Slamming DeBlasio, “Vision Zero” Not Mentioned (LAT)

High-Speed Rail Opponent Wants to Head House Transpo Committee (LAT)

Platkin: Is Purple Line Expansion More About Developers than Riders? (City Watch)

But At Least We’re Finding a Bunch of Dino Bones (Circa)

California Republicans Debate Who Should Be Governor Candidate (LAT)

The Doors Get an Intersection Named for The Bands’ Leads (Daily News)

It’s Going to Rain (LAT)

