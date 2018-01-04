Save the Date! Streetsblog LA Celebrates Its 10th Birthday on March 21

Ten years ago, on February 28, 2008, I wrote the first story on Los Angeles Streetsblog, about a proposal to bring congestion pricing to LAX. While that plan went absolutely nowhere, Streetsblog Los Angeles began a long journey that is still going strong today. And that 10 year journey deserves a party.

Save the date for the Streetsblog Los Angeles 10th Birthday Party, on March 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 at El Paseo Inn at Olvera Street, across the street from Union Station. At this moment in time, we don’t have all the details for the event, but dinner will be served, we’ll have a presentation, and, as always, we’ll have the best company that can be found anywhere in Los Angeles. Stay tuned to Streetsblog for ticket and program information in the coming weeks.

To be honest, I had no idea that Streetsblog Los Angeles and its companion websites throughout California, including Santa Monica Next, LongBeachize, and of course Streetsblogs San Francisco and California, would become so much more than a job. Working with Joe, Sahra, Brian, Jason, Roger, Melanie, Kris, Minerva, Andrew, Gary and our many volunteers and freelancers has been the honor of a lifetime. I hope you’ll join us for a party to celebrate this amazing team in March.

