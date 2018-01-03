Today’s Headlines

  • Vermont Avenue Subway Should Be Metro Priority (Urbanize)
  • Fountain Avenue Crash Renews Calls For Safety Measures (WeHoVille)
  • In L.A. Neighborhood Character Beats Density (Price Tags)
  • Marijuana Is Legal, But Not Driving Impaired (LAT)
    …Nor On Metro, At Bus Stops Or Stations (The Source)
  • L.A. Looking To Get Homeless RVs Away From Echo Park (Eastsider)
  • Ryu Proposes Shuttered Hollywood Library Be Converted To Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
  • No-Pants Subway Ride This Sunday 1 p.m. (GuerilLA)

More Streetsie polls later today! Voting for Journalist and Elected Official close TODAY at noon!

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA