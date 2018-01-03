Today’s Headlines
- Vermont Avenue Subway Should Be Metro Priority (Urbanize)
- Fountain Avenue Crash Renews Calls For Safety Measures (WeHoVille)
- In L.A. Neighborhood Character Beats Density (Price Tags)
- Marijuana Is Legal, But Not Driving Impaired (LAT)
…Nor On Metro, At Bus Stops Or Stations (The Source)
- L.A. Looking To Get Homeless RVs Away From Echo Park (Eastsider)
- Ryu Proposes Shuttered Hollywood Library Be Converted To Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- No-Pants Subway Ride This Sunday 1 p.m. (GuerilLA)
