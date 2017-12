Today’s Headlines

Road Diet Safety Improvements Coming To Alhambra Ave In El Sereno (Eastsider)

West Hollywood Installs Speed Warning Signs (WeHoVille)

PATH Breaks Ground On Second Phase Of Housing For Former Homeless (Urbanize, Curbed)

7 Steps L.A. Took In 2017 To Curb Homelessness (Curbed)

Driver Takes Out New “Welcome To Glendale” Sign, Flees (Glendale News Press)

Dockless Bike-Share Invading U.S., Messy, and Worth It (Slate)

