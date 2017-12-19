Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Behind Other Big Cities In Hiring Women Construction Workers (Pasadena Star News)
  • Metro Seeks Input On TAP Card Changes Proposal (KPCC)
  • Time To Give YIMBYs A Voice In West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
  • Sawtelle Housing Adds Units With TOC Incentives (Urbanize)
  • Boosting Housing and Driving Economic Growth Go Hand-in-Hand (Daily News)
  • Experts Skeptical Of Elon Musk Tunnel Idea (Curbed)
  • Horrific Washington State Train Crash, 3 Fatalities, Multiple Injuries (NPR, Itinerant Urbanist)
    …Rail remains orders of magnitude safer than cars (SBUSA)

