Today’s Headlines
- Metro Behind Other Big Cities In Hiring Women Construction Workers (Pasadena Star News)
- Metro Seeks Input On TAP Card Changes Proposal (KPCC)
- Time To Give YIMBYs A Voice In West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
- Sawtelle Housing Adds Units With TOC Incentives (Urbanize)
- Boosting Housing and Driving Economic Growth Go Hand-in-Hand (Daily News)
- Experts Skeptical Of Elon Musk Tunnel Idea (Curbed)
- Horrific Washington State Train Crash, 3 Fatalities, Multiple Injuries (NPR, Itinerant Urbanist)
…Rail remains orders of magnitude safer than cars (SBUSA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA