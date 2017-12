Today’s Headlines

If CA Is Serious About Climate, Then Car Can’t Be King Of Roads (LAT)

Steve Lopez On 6-Hour Commute For Affordable Rent (LAT)

In Face Of Criticism, Montebello Keeps Red Light Cameras (SGV Tribune)

5-Story Affordable Housing Planned Near MacArthur Park Subway Station (Urbanize)

Parents Sue Against Apartments Planned Next To Palms School (LAT)

Community Against Using Venice Baptist Church For Home (Curbed)

Carnage: Four Killed In Wrong-Way Car Crash On 210 In Lakeview Terrace (ABC7)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA