This Week In Livable Streets

Livable streets public meetings and events are scarce with the holiday season happening.

  • Monday 12/18 – Tonight Happy Urbanists and Abundant Housing L.A. are hosting a happy hour from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Loreley at 1201 N. La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood. Details at Facebook event.
  • Wednesday 12/20 – Postponed! The city of Monterey Park was due to vote on plans for a protected bikeway on Monterey Pass Road, but that decision has been postponed until January. Details at BikeSGV and Facebook event.
  • Tuesday 12/26 – Get your fingers ready to start voting for the 2017 Streetsie Awards. SBLA staff and board are coming up with nominees right now. Is there anyone you think should be honored for their livable streets work in 2017? See SBLA’s 2016 Streetsie winners post for categories. Email, comment or tweet your suggestions to SBLA by this Wednesday.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.

