- Is L.A. Destroying Affordable Housing To Build Luxury Housing? (Lewis Center)
- Monterey Park To Vote On Protected Bike Lanes Project (BikeSGV)
- DTLA 7th Street Protected Bike Lanes Funded (Hub L.A.)
- Pinks Hot Dogs Could Get Pink Crosswalks (Beverly Press)
- Name the Purple Line Tunneling Machines (The Source)
- 8-Story Central City West Building Proposed With No On-Site Parking (Urbanize)
- Apartment Development Nearly Done Near Hollywood/Western (Urbanize)
- Minor Injuries In Gold Line vs. Car Collision In Pasadena (SGV Tribune)
- Tolling Can Fix Congestion and Help Poor (SGV Tribune)
Calendar Extras:
- Sunday 12/17 – Finish the Ride hosts a ride honoring La Tuna Canyon Road hit-and-run victim Keith Jackson. Details at Facebook and Ciclavalley.
- Sunday 12/17 – Serious Cycling hosts its month Vintage Ride. Details at Facebook.
