Today’s Headlines

Is L.A. Destroying Affordable Housing To Build Luxury Housing? (Lewis Center)

Monterey Park To Vote On Protected Bike Lanes Project (BikeSGV)

DTLA 7th Street Protected Bike Lanes Funded (Hub L.A.)

Pinks Hot Dogs Could Get Pink Crosswalks (Beverly Press)

Name the Purple Line Tunneling Machines (The Source)

8-Story Central City West Building Proposed With No On-Site Parking (Urbanize)

Apartment Development Nearly Done Near Hollywood/Western (Urbanize)

Minor Injuries In Gold Line vs. Car Collision In Pasadena (SGV Tribune)

Tolling Can Fix Congestion and Help Poor (SGV Tribune)

Calendar Extras:

Sunday 12/17 – Finish the Ride hosts a ride honoring La Tuna Canyon Road hit-and-run victim Keith Jackson. Details at Facebook and Ciclavalley.

– Finish the Ride hosts a ride honoring La Tuna Canyon Road hit-and-run victim Keith Jackson. Details at Facebook and Ciclavalley. Sunday 12/17 – Serious Cycling hosts its month Vintage Ride. Details at Facebook.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA