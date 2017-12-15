Today’s Headlines

  • Is L.A. Destroying Affordable Housing To Build Luxury Housing? (Lewis Center)
  • Monterey Park To Vote On Protected Bike Lanes Project (BikeSGV)
  • DTLA 7th Street Protected Bike Lanes Funded (Hub L.A.)
  • Pinks Hot Dogs Could Get Pink Crosswalks (Beverly Press)
  • Name the Purple Line Tunneling Machines (The Source)
  • 8-Story Central City West Building Proposed With No On-Site Parking (Urbanize)
  • Apartment Development Nearly Done Near Hollywood/Western (Urbanize)
  • Minor Injuries In Gold Line vs. Car Collision In Pasadena (SGV Tribune)
  • Tolling Can Fix Congestion and Help Poor (SGV Tribune)

Calendar Extras:

  • Sunday 12/17 – Finish the Ride hosts a ride honoring La Tuna Canyon Road hit-and-run victim Keith Jackson. Details at Facebook and Ciclavalley.
  • Sunday 12/17 – Serious Cycling hosts its month Vintage Ride. Details at Facebook.

