Today’s Headlines

Metro Regional Connector Tunnel Machine Breaks Through Again At Grand (Curbed)

L.A. City’s Draft Orange Line Station Area TOD Plans Revealed (Urbanize)

Help Find La Tuna Canyon Road Hit-and-Run Driver (Ciclavalley)

City Controller Makes Case For Linkage Fee To Fund Workforce Housing (Downtown News)

88 Story Tower Recommended For DTLA Angels Landing Site (Urbanize)

Driver Crashes Car Into Building In Boyle Heights (Eastsider)

Metro Purple Line Diggers Unearth Mammoth Fossils (KPCC)

Lyft Offers Educational Discounts To Attract Drivers (KPCC)

