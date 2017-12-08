Today’s Headlines

Fires Are California’s New Reality (KPCC)

…Homes Are Burning Due To Bad Planning (LAT)

…Homes Are Burning Due To Bad Planning (LAT) Burbank Stripes New Bike Lanes (CiclaValley)

Truck Plows Through Pasadena Home (SGV Tribune)

Bike the Vote Queries Culver City Candidates

L.A. City Immigrant Affairs Committee Approves Sanctuary City Label (LAT)

Lawmakers Pay $150,000 To Settle Street Vending Lawsuit (LAT)

L.A. Still Recognized As A Bronze Bike-Friendly City (Biking in L.A.)

Homelessness Up Nationally, Surge In L.A. (KPCC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA