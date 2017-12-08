Today’s Headlines

  • Fires Are California’s New Reality (KPCC)
    …Homes Are Burning Due To Bad Planning (LAT)
  • Burbank Stripes New Bike Lanes (CiclaValley)
  • Truck Plows Through Pasadena Home (SGV Tribune)
  • Bike the Vote Queries Culver City Candidates
  • L.A. City Immigrant Affairs Committee Approves Sanctuary City Label (LAT)
  • Lawmakers Pay $150,000 To Settle Street Vending Lawsuit (LAT)
  • L.A. Still Recognized As A Bronze Bike-Friendly City (Biking in L.A.)
  • Homelessness Up Nationally, Surge In L.A. (KPCC)

