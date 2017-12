Today’s Headlines

Metro Service Changes Take Effect Sunday (The Source)

How Can L.A. Keep Car Traffic Moving During Emergencies Like Fires (KPCC)

Affordable Housing Planned For Temple St. Near Silver Lake (Urbanize)

Metro Planning For DTLA River Bike Path (Downtown News)

Planning Commission To Consider Hoover/Olympic Mixed-Use (Urbanize) And

…Parking Podium Mixed-Use High Rise At 6th/Main (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA