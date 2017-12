Today’s Headlines

L.A. And CA Are Burning (Curbed, KPCC, Daily News, etc.)

…To Stop Global Warming, Stop Driving (Bloomberg)

…Or Prepare For A Hotter, Drier L.A. (LAT)

…To Stop Global Warming, Stop Driving (Bloomberg) …Or Prepare For A Hotter, Drier L.A. (LAT) Urbanize Shows Metro Renderings Of Orange Line Improvements

Construction Parking Woes In DTLA’s South Park (Downtown News)

Wendy Carillo Elected To State Assembly (LAT)

Buscaino Pushes For Complete Street On Wilmington’s PCH (Urbanize)

Burbank To Install Bike Lanes On Verdugo Avenue (Burbank City Facebook)

Restoring Monrovia Depot For Transit-Oriented Restaurant (SGV Tribune)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA