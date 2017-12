Today’s Headlines

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Two-Car Crash In Arleta (Daily News)

…El Sereno Pedestrian Killed In Car Crash (Eastsider)

…El Sereno Pedestrian Killed In Car Crash (Eastsider) Car v. Fixed Object: Driver Tries To Kill Person, Crashes Into Pier Restaurant (NBC, LAT)

…Driver Crashes Into Mid-Wilshire Apartments, Displacing 15 People (LAT)

…Driver Crashes Into Playa Del Rey Gym (Argonaut)

…Driver Crashes Into Mid-Wilshire Apartments, Displacing 15 People (LAT) …Driver Crashes Into Playa Del Rey Gym (Argonaut) Norwalk Considering Temporary Ban On New Gas Stations (Downey Patriot)

L.A. Homeless Housing Effort Paying Off (KPCC)

…Study: County Saves Money By Housing Homeless Sick People (LAT)

…What West Hollywood Is Doing About Homelessness (WeHoVille)

…Study: County Saves Money By Housing Homeless Sick People (LAT) …What West Hollywood Is Doing About Homelessness (WeHoVille) Latest Designs For Pershing Square Re-Do (Urbanize)

Uber Broke CA Law In Concealing Data Hack, Per L.A. City Attorney (LAT)

Get National headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA