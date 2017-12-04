This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia, special run-off election, Bicycle Advisory Committee, Orange Line webinar, and LACBC Open House.

  • Tuesday 12/5 – If you live in State Assembly District 51 (includes Eagle Rock, Echo Park, El Sereno, Chinatown, East L.A. – map), please vote in Tuesday’s run-off election. More information at Bike the Vote and L.A. Times.
  • Tuesday 12/5 – The city of Los Angeles Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at Fire Station 82 Annex Community Room at 1800 N. Bronson Avenue in Hollywood. The meeting agenda includes Foothill Boulevard, 6th Street, and more.
  • Thursday 12/7 – Metro hosts a webinar on proposed Orange Line improvements from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Details at Facebook event.
  • Thursday 12/7 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition hosts a holiday open house from 6-9 p.m. at LACBC headquarters at 634 S. Spring Street, Suite 821, in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Facebook event.
CicLAvia on Wilshire Boulevard this Sunday
  • Sunday 12/10 – CicLAvia hosts its popular free family-friendly open streets festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wilshire Boulevard from downtown L.A. to Koreatown. Event details at CicLAvia website.

