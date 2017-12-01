Today’s Headlines

Curbed and KPCC Explain 28 By 28 Metro Initiative

Why Is L.A. Traffic So Bad? (KCRW)

FTA Publishes New Supplemental EIR For Metro Westside Purple Line Phase 2 (The Source)

Metro To Fix Union Station Bathrooms (Pasadena Star News)

Carnage: Man Dies In Glendale Car Crash (Glendale News Press)

Foothill Gold Line Phase 2B Breaks Ground Tomorrow (Urbanize)

…New Video Shows Future Gold Line From Azusa To Montclair (The Source)

