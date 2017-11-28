SGV Connect #11 – Justine Garcia, Glendora and This Saturday’s Noche de las Luminarias

Two weeks ago, SGV Connect spoke with Doug Strange about the role advocates can play bringing positive change to their communities. Today, we speak with Justine Garcia, the Transportation Program Analyst for the city of Glendora about how progressive transportation planners working in small cities can bring about big changes.

For her work, Garcia is being honored by Bike SGV at the 2017 “Noche de las Luminarias.” This annual party will include tacos, games of skill and chance, a special stocking-stuffer silent auction and raffle to benefit Bike SGV. The event will be this Saturday December 2, 2017, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. For more information, visit the event page at Bike SGV.

Get a preview of the party by listening to today’s podcast where Garcia discusses everything going on in Glendora and how stakeholders can get involved in some of the changes that will be occurring.

