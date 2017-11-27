Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Drivers Need To Stop Killing Pedestrians (LAT)
  • L.A. Weighs Plan For Denser Development Along Expo Line (LAT)
  • Metrolink Introduces Train Tracker Tool (SGV Tribune)
  • Recall Bonin Campaign Must Restart After Missing Deadline (KPCC)
    …Recall Proponent Debates Bike Activist (KPFK Bike Talk)
  • Hollywood Freeway Cap Park Seeks $1.5M For EIR Shortfall (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: El Monte Man Killed In Head On Crash (SGV Tribune)
  • Some Holiday Drivers Faced 20-Mile Freeway Back-Ups (Daily News)
  • As Economy Booms, San Diego Traffic Worsens (LAT)

