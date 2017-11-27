Today’s Headlines

L.A. Drivers Need To Stop Killing Pedestrians (LAT)

L.A. Weighs Plan For Denser Development Along Expo Line (LAT)

Metrolink Introduces Train Tracker Tool (SGV Tribune)

Recall Bonin Campaign Must Restart After Missing Deadline (KPCC)

…Recall Proponent Debates Bike Activist (KPFK Bike Talk)

…Recall Proponent Debates Bike Activist (KPFK Bike Talk) Hollywood Freeway Cap Park Seeks $1.5M For EIR Shortfall (Urbanize)

Carnage: El Monte Man Killed In Head On Crash (SGV Tribune)

Some Holiday Drivers Faced 20-Mile Freeway Back-Ups (Daily News)

As Economy Booms, San Diego Traffic Worsens (LAT)

