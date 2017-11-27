This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Foothill Gold Line groundbreaking, Bike SGV’s Noche de Luminarias, Tenants Union’s Resist Gentrification, Union Station Holiday Festival, and more.

  • Thursday 11/30 – The Metro board of directors will hold its final meeting of 2017. On the agenda are minor 2018 fare changes, Crenshaw/Expo TOD, and more. The meeting will get underway at 9 a.m. at the third floor board room at Metro headquarters at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Details at Metro meeting website.
Foothill Gold Line groundbreaking this Saturday
Foothill Gold Line groundbreaking this Saturday in Azusa
  • Saturday 12/2 – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority hosts a groundbreaking ceremony marking the beginning of construction to extend the Gold Line 12.3 miles to Montclair. The ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m. at Citrus College – at the corner of Citrus Avenue and Campus Drive in Azusa. Details at Facebook event.
  • Saturday 12/2 – Numerous organizations will host a free day-long conference on resisting gentrification. Summit goals include: repealing Costa-Hawkins, sharing strategies to protect neighborhoods, and sharing tools to improve communities without displacement. The Resist Gentrification Action Summit takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Audubon Middle School at 4120 11th Avenue in Leimert Park. This is a free event, including refreshments, childcare, and Spanish translation. Register via Google form. Details at Facebook event.
  • Saturday 12/2 – Union Station hosts its Holiday Festival, featuring live entertainment, craft brews, food trucks, activities for kids, and a pop-up artisan market – all at the station’s south patio. Details at Facebook event.
  • Saturday 12/2 – BikeSGV hosts its Noche de las Luminarias awards ceremony in support of a more bicycle-, pedestrian-, and transit-friendly San Gabriel Valley. The festivities take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Purchase tickets and get additional details at Tickettailor.

