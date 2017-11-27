This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board meeting, Foothill Gold Line groundbreaking, Bike SGV’s Noche de Luminarias, Tenants Union’s Resist Gentrification, Union Station Holiday Festival, and more.
- Thursday 11/30 – The Metro board of directors will hold its final meeting of 2017. On the agenda are minor 2018 fare changes, Crenshaw/Expo TOD, and more. The meeting will get underway at 9 a.m. at the third floor board room at Metro headquarters at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Details at Metro meeting website.
- Saturday 12/2 – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority hosts a groundbreaking ceremony marking the beginning of construction to extend the Gold Line 12.3 miles to Montclair. The ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m. at Citrus College – at the corner of Citrus Avenue and Campus Drive in Azusa. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 12/2 – Numerous organizations will host a free day-long conference on resisting gentrification. Summit goals include: repealing Costa-Hawkins, sharing strategies to protect neighborhoods, and sharing tools to improve communities without displacement. The Resist Gentrification Action Summit takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Audubon Middle School at 4120 11th Avenue in Leimert Park. This is a free event, including refreshments, childcare, and Spanish translation. Register via Google form. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 12/2 – Union Station hosts its Holiday Festival, featuring live entertainment, craft brews, food trucks, activities for kids, and a pop-up artisan market – all at the station’s south patio. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 12/2 – BikeSGV hosts its Noche de las Luminarias awards ceremony in support of a more bicycle-, pedestrian-, and transit-friendly San Gabriel Valley. The festivities take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Purchase tickets and get additional details at Tickettailor.
