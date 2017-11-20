This Week In Livable Streets
South L.A. community plan votes, abundant housing happy hour, Burbank Thanksgiving bike ride, and more.
- Monday 11/20 – Tonight Abundant Housing L.A. and Abundant Housing RB will convene an Urbanists Happy Hour from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2410 Marine Avenue in Redondo Beach – adjacent to the Metro Green Line Redondo Beach Station. Details at Facebook event.
- Tuesday-Wednesday 11/21-22 – The Los Angeles City Council will hold committee and council votes on the South and Southeast L.A. Community Plans. The plans are on the agenda for Tuesday’s 2:30 p.m. Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee, and the agenda for the full council meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Both meetings are at City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A.
- Thursday 11/23 – Happy Thanksgiving. Streetsblog L.A. will be off, returning Monday.
- Saturday 11/25 – Walk Bike Burbank hosts a free 23-mile Thanksgiving Ride from Burbank to Balboa Park. Depart at 10 a.m. from Chandler and Mariposa. RSVP encouraged via walkbikeburbank[at]gmail.com. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.