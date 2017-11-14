Today’s Headlines

To Increase Ridership, Make Bus Cheaper, More Convenient (LAT)

Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Highland Park Crash (Eastsider)

…Pedestrian Killed In Crash On N. Figueroa In Highland Park (Eastsider)

…Pedestrian Killed In Crash On N. Figueroa In Highland Park (Eastsider) Video Fly-Through Of DTLA South Grand Park (Urbanize)

Report: More Than Half Of WeHo Renters Are Rent-Burdened (WeHoVille)

Long Beach Trims Plans For Building Heights, Density (Curbed)

Majority Of Voters Polled Would Undo CA Gas Tax (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA