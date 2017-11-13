Today’s Headlines

  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Boyle Hts Taco Stand, Kills One (LAT, ABC7)
    …Police Arrest Boyle Heights Crash Driver (LAT)
    …Long Beach Cyclist Killed In Crash (Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro Regional Connector Subway Construction A Year Late (LAT)
  • Union Station Bike Hub Opens Soon (KPCC)
  • Peter Flax Tracks Down Sources On Recall Bonin Leader Alt-Right Ties
  • Mixed-Use TOD Planned At County Site At Expo/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
  • Photos Of TOD Construction At Expo/Sepulveda (Urbanize)
  • Culver City Expo TOD Planned (Urbanize)
  • County Nearing Agreement For Inglewood TOD (Urbanize)

  • Jason

    I’m sure the taco stand was at fault for being on its phone and being distracted from its surroundings.