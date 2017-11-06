This Week in Livable Streets
Celebrate Multicultural Communities for Mobility’s 5th birthday – plus Operation Firefly, street vending, T-Committee, APBP happy hour, SoCaTA, Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council hears public comment on the Community Plan, and more!
- Tuesday 11/7 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition launches its 6th season of Operation Firefly – sponsored by AARP in Los Angeles. The launch will get going at 5 p.m. at the Metro Orange Line Sepulveda Station at 15430 Erwin Street in Van Nuys. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 11/8 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at City Hall room 1010 at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown L.A. The meeting agenda includes car-share, Main/Spring protected bike lanes, a Boyle Heights funding swap, and more.
- Wednesday 11/8 – The Economic Development and Public Works and Gang Reduction Joint Committee will hear the Chief Legislative Analyst’s report on the street vending proposal. Member so of the campaign to legalize street vending will hold a press conference on the south lawn of City Hall at 2 p.m. before the meeting, which begins at 3 p.m. in council chambers room 340 at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 11/9 – Bike SGV hosts a Taste of South Pasadena ride, presented in collaboration with Metro, the city of South Pasadena, and ELP Advisors. The family- and beginner-friendly ride will feature pit stops at local eateries for food samples, special raffle prizes from South Pasadena businesses, free bike valet at the City’s famous Farmer’s Market, and the soft launch of a Bicycle Friendly Business District pilot. The ride gathers at 5:30 p.m. at the Metro Gold Line South Pasadena Station. RSVP required via Eventbrite; details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 11/9 – The SoCal chapter of the Association of Bicycle and Pedestrian Professionals will hosts a casual networking happy hour starting at 6 p.m. at Bernadette’s at 361 S. Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 11/9 – The Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council Planning and Land-Use Committee will hear public comment on the Boyle Heights Community Plan (see SBLA coverage here and here) during its regular meeting. Meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. and runs until just before 8 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Branch – Los Angeles Public Library at 2200 E. 1st Street in Boyle Heights. Details, including meeting agenda, at Facebook event.
- Friday 11/10 – Multicultural Communities for Mobility hosts its 5th Anniversary Celebration honoring Tamika Butler, Anisha Hingorani, Karen Mack, and Allison Mannos. The fundraiser takes place at City Libre at 1406 Pleasant Avenue in Boyle Heights. Tickets and more details available at Eventbrite.
- Saturday 11/11 – Southern California Transit Advocates host guest speaker Paul Dyson, President of the Rail Passenger Association of California and Nevada. The SoCaTA meeting will convene at 1 p.m. at Angelus Plaza, 4th floor, at 255 S. Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles.
- Next Week:
– The LA CoMotion transportation conference takes place from Wednesday-Sunday 11/15-19.
– Wednesday 11/15 – L.A. City Planning hosts a community meeting on transit-oriented development planning for the Van Nuys Orange Line Station. For information see the Transit Neighborhood Plans (TNP) website or Orange Line community meetings flier.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.