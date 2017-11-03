Today’s Headlines
- L.A.’s Vision Zero Program Is Having A Hard Time (L.A.Weekly)
- Can New Transit End Gridlock (Pasadena Star News)
- Dockless Bike Share Spotted In DTLA (Biking in L.A.)
- Chavez/Soto Metro Joint Use Housing To Plan Cmte Next Week (Urbanize)
- L.A. Rental Prices Dropped In October (Curbed)
- Port Approve Plan To Cut Pollution (KPCC)
- More Renderings Of Planned Burbank Metrolink TOD (Urbanize)
- Chatsworth, Northridge Businesses Urge Immediate Action On Homeless (Daily News)
