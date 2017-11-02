Today’s Headlines

LAX Flyaway Shuttles Now Accept TAP (KPCC)

Sneak Peek At L.A. River Bikeway Through Valley (Curbed)

Greenway Trail Extension Cost Has Nearly Doubled (Whittier Daily News)

Vision Zero To Make Streets Safer Near USC (Daily Trojan)

33-Story Mixed-Use Tower Planned At Metro Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)

8-Story Mixed-Use Complex Planned At Burbank Metrolink (Urbanize)

Venice/Lincoln Apartments Would Use TOD Incentive (Urbanize)

Glendale To Run Holiday Shuttle Bus (Glendale News Press)

Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Eastvale Ralphs Killing One (Daily Bulletin)

L.A. City Considering Pilot To Hire Homeless To Clean Up Trash (LAT)

