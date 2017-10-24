SGV Connect #9 – Roland Cordero and What Happens to the Buses Between Routes

Still mourning the unexpected loss of Brian Velez, this week SGV Connect picks up one of Velez’s story ideas and runs with it: what happens to Foothill Transit buses between shifts; and what happens to items left behind on the bus (or on the bike rack) by riders.

SGV Connect talks with Roland Cordero of Foothill Transit to talk about the daily maintenance of the buses and Foothill Transit’s Lost and Found. If you’ve stumbled on this article because you lost something on Foothill Transit, just click here to go to Foothill Transit’s official fact sheet for lost items.

Cordero was also a guest last year, when we discussed Foothill Transit’s e-bus program shortly after the rollout of the first electric-only bus line.

