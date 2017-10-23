This Week In Livable Streets

Catch the rare Saturday open streets event this week in Long Beach. BKOB’s monthly Freedom Ride is Sunday. Celebrate the end of crosswalk stings. Plus meetings: Boyle Heights plan, Metro, West Covina bike/ped plan, SGV regional bike/ped plan, speed limits, Affordable Housing Linkage Fee, and more.

Saturday 10/28 – Long Beach hosts Beach Streets Uptown open streets event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Costumes encouraged! The free fun family festival opens miles of Atlantic Avenue. Easy access via the Metro Blue Line Wardlow Station. Details at Beach Streets website.

Saturday 10/28 – Long Beach hosts Beach Streets Uptown open streets event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Costumes encouraged! The free fun family festival opens miles of Atlantic Avenue. Easy access via the Metro Blue Line Wardlow Station. Details at Beach Streets website.

Saturday 10/28 and next week – The 5-city San Gabriel Valley Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan, a project of BikeSGV, Alta Planning, and the SGV Council of Governments, is hosting a the last three public input meetings for the current round. Meetings take place Saturday 10/28 in Irwindale, Tuesday 10/31 in Glendora, and Friday 10/3 in Monrovia. For details, see the plan website. If you are unable to attend in person, give input via an online survey..

Sunday 10/29 – Black Kids on Bikes (BKOB) is holding their wrenching for the people free tune-up session from 10 a.m to about 12:30 p.m. at the Leimert Park People St Plaza at 43rd Place and Leimert Park Blvd in South L.A. Afterward, roll out on the monthly Freedom Ride at 1 p.m. Details at Facebook event.

