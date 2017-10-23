This Week In Livable Streets
Catch the rare Saturday open streets event this week in Long Beach. BKOB’s monthly Freedom Ride is Sunday. Celebrate the end of crosswalk stings. Plus meetings: Boyle Heights plan, Metro, West Covina bike/ped plan, SGV regional bike/ped plan, speed limits, Affordable Housing Linkage Fee, and more.
- Tuesday 10/24 – The L.A. City Council Planning and Land Use Management Committee (PLUM) again looks to finalize the proposed Affordable Housing Linkage Fee. PLUM meets at 1:30 p.m. at the third floor council chambers at L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 10/24 and Saturday 10/28 – The L.A. Department of City Planning will host two open houses on the Boyle Heights Community Plan update. Tuesday’s meeting is from 6-8 p.m. at Roosevelt High School cafeteria at 456 S. Mathews Street. The second meeting will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boyle Heights City Hall 1st Floor Meeting Room at 2130 E. First Street. More about the meetings and the plan at DCP plan website.
- Wednesday 10/25 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet and discuss several matters, including proposed speed limit increases and decreases that LADOT and LAPD say are necessary for Vision Zero enforcement. T-Committee meets at 1 p.m. at room 1010 at L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 10/25 – West Covina hosts an open house for input on the city’s first Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. Drop in anytime between 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cortez Park at 2501 E. Cortez Street in West Covina. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday-Thursday 10/25-26 – The two-day Building Equitable Communities: A Housing and Parks Summit will delve into the challenges of “green gentrification” and offer new policy and development strategies to ensure low-income residents have access to affordable housing, parks, and nature. Join leaders working across silos to develop and preserve affordable housing with public green space. Featuring speakers working in environmental, housing, and open space justice, the summit will be held at Casa Italiana at 1051 N. Broadway in Chinatown. Details at Eventbrite.
- Thursday 10/26 – Metro’s board of directors meet starting at 9 a.m. at Metro headquarters third floor board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in donwtown L.A. This month’s meeting will include expanding all-door boarding, enforcement to curb Express Lanes scofflaws, and more. Meeting agendas and reports at Metro.
- Thursday 10/26 – L.A. Walks celebrates the passage of A.B. 390 with a Crosswalk Win Happy Hour with Councilmember Jose Huizar and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. The event goes from 5-7 p.m. at Birds & Bees at 207 S Broadway, B Basement, in downtown L.A. Details and RSVP required at L.A. Walks. Share via Facebook event.
- Friday 10/27 – Move L.A. hosts an all-day Transportation Conversation conference. The event goes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the downtown L.A. Cathedral conference center at 555 W. Temple Street. To purchase tickets go to Move L.A. website.
- Saturday 10/28 – L.A. Walks hosts the Great Glendale Galavant, a 6-mile walking tour of old Pacific Electric Red Cars routes through Atwater Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Historic Filipinotown, and Bunker Hill. The walk starts at 9 a.m. at the Glendale Transportation Center. For details and to purchase tickets go to L.A. Walks. Share via Facebook event.
- Saturday 10/28 – Long Beach hosts Beach Streets Uptown open streets event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Costumes encouraged! The free fun family festival opens miles of Atlantic Avenue. Easy access via the Metro Blue Line Wardlow Station. Details at Beach Streets website.
- Saturday 10/28 and next week – The 5-city San Gabriel Valley Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan, a project of BikeSGV, Alta Planning, and the SGV Council of Governments, is hosting a the last three public input meetings for the current round. Meetings take place Saturday 10/28 in Irwindale, Tuesday 10/31 in Glendora, and Friday 10/3 in Monrovia. For details, see the plan website. If you are unable to attend in person, give input via an online survey..
- Sunday 10/29 – Black Kids on Bikes (BKOB) is holding their wrenching for the people free tune-up session from 10 a.m to about 12:30 p.m. at the Leimert Park People St Plaza at 43rd Place and Leimert Park Blvd in South L.A. Afterward, roll out on the monthly Freedom Ride at 1 p.m. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.