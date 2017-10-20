Today’s Headlines

  • Metro’s Plans To Almost Do An Arts District Station (Urbanize)
  • KPCC Interviews Bonin About Playa Del Rey Rollback
    …Cyclists, Angry Drivers Won’t Give You An Inch (Bicycling in the South Bay)
  • Ten Key Principles For Shared Mobility (NRDC)
  • Kotkin Opinion: the Ubiquitous Automobile Era Will Continue (Daily News)
  • The Source Catches Up With L.A. Public Library’s Book Bike
  • Looking Back At DTLA’s First Green Street Project (Ahbe)

