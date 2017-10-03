Today’s Headlines
- VOTE TODAY In NELA, East L.A., Silver Lake, Chinatown, Echo Pk (KPCC)
…Guide To Candidates At Bike the Vote L.A.
- Governor Brown Signs Law To End LAPD Ped Stings (Huizar Twitter)
- Crowded Carpool Lanes Could Go To Three People Minimum (KPCC)
- Boyle Heights Transitional Housing Project Defeated At PLUM (The Real Deal)
- L.A. Median Rent Plateaued In September (Curbed)
…Though Rent Averages Might Not Mean Much (Lisa Schweitzer)
…”Perfect Storm” Of DTLA Housing Affordability Is Here (Downtown News)
- Ulin Opinion: Will L.A. Urbanizers Practice What They Preach? (LAT)
- Measure H Anti-Homelessness Sales Tax Starts Sunday (SGV Tribune)
- Latest On Glendale Bike-Ped Bridge To Go To Vote In 2018 (Glendale News Press)
- Elysian Valley Traffic Median Greened (Eastsider)
- CiclaValley Recommends Biking From Ventura To Santa Barbara
