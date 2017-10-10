Today’s Headlines

Metro Studying Funded Torrance Green Line Extension (Urbanize)

Mar Vista Great Streets Making Venice Blvd Safer (CM Bonin)

CiclaValley Takes A Long Look At Bikes, Buses, Ride-Hail On Wilshire

Q&A On Metro’s Planned MicroTransit (The Source)

Metro Bus Driver Finds Missing Glendale 16-Year-Old (Glendale News Press)

Metro’s Hep New Manners Videos (The Source)

What Downtown’s Apartment Glut Says About Supply and Demand (Urbanize)

…Don’t Expect Falling Rents, Or Construction Slowdown (Downtown News)

KCRW Talks Gentrification In Inglewood

Chinatown Four-Story Mixed Use Building Under Construction (Urbanize)

Carnage: Drunk Driver Kills Mother In Santa Clarita (KHTS)

WeHo Inclusionary Zoning Requirement Going To Supreme Court (KPCC, WeHoVille)

