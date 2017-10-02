This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the heart of L.A., plus Benjamin Torres ride, UCLA bike-share, L.A. City open space plan and much more!

Starting tonight Monday 10/2 – The L.A. City Planning Department is hosting a series of community meetings on its update to the city’s open space plan. Failed Measure S proponents Coalition to Preserve L.A. are fired up to attack city open space planning efforts, including critiquing complete streets. The first of four meetings takes place from 6-8 p.m. tonight at Westwood Presbyterian Church at 10822 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. Meetings continue Saturday 10/7 in Van Nuys, Saturday 10/21 in South L.A., and Wednesday 10/25 in Hollywood. Meeting details at City Planning’s ‘Our L.A.’ website.

– City Planning hosts its second in a series of community meetings (see Monday above) on the city’s open space plan update. Saturday’s meeting is at 10 a.m. at Van Nuys Civic Center, Community Rooms 1A and 1B, at 14410 Sylvan Street in Van Nuys. Meeting details at City Planning’s Our L.A. website. Saturday 10/7 – The Five-Year Anniversary Bike Ride For Safety and Justice For Benjamin Torres. Five years ago, Benjamin Torres was killed while on his way to work at five in the morning in Gardena. At the time, the East Side Riders vowed to hold regular rides until the killer was found. Five years on, the family is no closer to knowing what happened or who the perpetrator was than they were the day Torres was hit. Join the family, the East Side Riders and Los Ryderz as they ride in solidarity to remember Torres and renew the call for justice. Details at Facebook event.

Sunday 10/8 – CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. Grab all your friends and walk, run, or roll to the greatest open streets festival north of Guadalajara. Event details at CicLAvia website.

